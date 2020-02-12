Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary

This image released by the Sundance Institute shows a scene from “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

As a Swiftie, I had high hopes for “Miss Americana,” the Taylor Swift documentary that dropped last month on Netflix. The doc delivered. “Miss Americana” gets into some serious stuff, like politics, that Kanye West feud and Swift’s eating disorder. There are also scenes of the pop star hanging out with her cats and hanging out in the recording studio, where we see Swift effortlessly write hit songs on her iPhone in minutes. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a hard-core hater, “Miss Americana” will show you a new side (or two) of the singer you think you know.

