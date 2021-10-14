The best tables at Mood Tapas are those just inside the door facing Tejon Street, where the light from outside floods in. Most of the long, narrow space is dark and doesn’t provide enough light to illuminate the colorful, beautifully plated dishes.
On my first visit to Mood, we scored what I consider a coveted table. It was easy to watch the passersby and to linger over exquisitely prepared tapas. My second visit was at a darker table. It’s easy to call the ambiance romantic because it is. Yet, there’s something about a black ceiling and brick wall that can also be considered oppressive.
Fortunately, both visits were all about the food.
Tapas are small plates for sharing, with origins in Spain. They’re a great way to appease an appetite over drinks before the evening meal, which in Spain is often not until 9 or later. Or tapas might comprise a complete meal.
Although this wasn’t the case at Mood, it isn’t unusual for the small plates to arrive intermittingly. This allows time to singularly enjoy each dish on its own without having everything on the table at once, which, of course, contrasts with the way most of us are used to eating — especially in a restaurant.
We ordered a few dishes at a time to better savor them over a longer period, beginning with the albondigas ($8). These Spanish meatballs come three to a plate, doused with a piquant, smoky marinara and topped with a few microgreens and shaved Grana Padano cheese that almost looks like confetti. The cheese is similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano; it’s nutty and rich. The combination of beef, pork and veal elevated the billiards-size meatballs. The only thing missing was bread for sopping up the sauce.
The marinara had a spicy bite and was featured in several other tapas, so it got to be a bit overwhelming on the taste buds. (A glass of wine helped.) The red tomato-based sauce was served with the arancini ($8), patatas bravas (($8) and calamari ($9).
Arancini are more typically associated with Italian cuisine, but forget their lineage. A piece of mozzarella cheese is encased in a rice ball, coated with breadcrumbs and lightly fried. The cheese melts resulting in a fun, gooey center and crispy outside. Even without the accompanying sauce, they’re moist and similar in shape and size to the albondigas.
It’s difficult to pass on tapas as traditional as patatas bravas. A hefty helping of fried fingerling potatoes are both crispy and creamy. At least some were. Not all the patatas were consistently brittle. Still, the creaminess remained, and the sauce made yet another appearance. We used it for dipping much the way we eat french fries with ketchup. Only this felt more sophisticated (Perhaps it was the wine.)
The potatoes and calamari comprised what could be called our second course. Delicately fried golden pieces served with the spicy sauce, which was balanced by the addition of romesco sauce, made with roasted red peppers. It’s less fiery, which our palates appreciated. I enjoy strong flavors, but sometimes too much of a good thing loses its appeal.
Our server vividly described each plate as if preparing us for what we were about to enjoy. It worked.
Mood Tapas
Description: Small plates and full bar.
Location: 218 N. Tejon St.
Contact: 422-9712
Prices: $8 to $65
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating.
Favorite dishes: Albondigas and arancini
Other: Some gluten-free and vegan options available