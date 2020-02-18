"Delta Dawn" will rise.
Grammy Award-winning country star Tanya Tucker's new "Bring My Flowers Now Tour" will come to Ent Center for the Arts on April 28. Fellow country singer Hailey Whitters will open the concert.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 255-3232 or go online to uccspresents.org.
Tucker won two Grammys last month, one for country album "While I'm Living" and one for country song "Bring My Flowers Now."
Tucker's first hit, "Delta Dawn," came in 1972 when she was 13. Since then, she's had 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Some of her most popular songs include "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It’s a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don’t Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend."