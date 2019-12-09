Australian psychedelic music project Tame Impala will step foot in Pepsi Center next year.
Kevin Parker is the man behind the moniker. He'll be in Denver on July 30. Tickets are $48.25 to $78.25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. American Express card members can buy tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
His tour kicks off in March to support the release of his fourth album, "The Show Rush," due out Feb. 14. "Currents," his 2015 album, was deemed "a tour de force" by The New York Times. Hits include "Why Won't They Talk to Me," "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards," "Keep on Lying" and "Let it Happen."