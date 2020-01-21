Take on Kylo Ren and dozens of stormtroopers at new Disney theme park attraction

It can be easy to be drawn into the excitement of a moment, particularly when you're at Disneyland.
It's such a fun place to visit that it's easy to get carried away with anticipation. A more tempered approach is required when viewing anything with a critical eye at the Magic Kingdom, which is why I was dubious when a Disney PR rep told me at a press event that the new "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" experience was, "amazing" and "the most ambitious" ride Disney has ever pulled off.
Isn't that exactly what someone from the company is supposed to say? It turns out she was being modest.
Part ride, part interactive movie set and with a stunning devotion to authenticity, its a must-see attraction. And it all starts with a few chirps from one of "Star Wars" most beloved droids.
The Experience
The action starts when guests are squirreled into a room with BB-8, who is whistling and chirping away. Since you don't speak droid, a hologram of Rey (Daisy Ridley) appears to tell you about your mission.
You are a recruit joining the Rebellion. A covert team led by Finn (John Boyega) has infiltrated a First Order Star Destroyer headed to the system. You're no longer safe on Batuu, where Disney's Galaxy's Edge is set, and must evacuate to a secret base.
From there, recruits go outside and board an awaiting ship. You'll notice Poe Dameron's X-wing while getting onto an Intersystem Transport Ship (I-TS). A new "Star Wars" character, Lt. Bek, a Mon Calamari Resistance officer, is the captain and tries to get you to safety but it's too late.
Your ship is caught in a tractor beam and when the doors open you're no longer on Batuu. Your transport is in the hanger of an Imperial Star Destroyer with 50 stormtroopers standing guard. The hanger is enormous, and along with the stormtroopers there are Disney cast members dressed as Imperial officers firmly giving you directions while staring at you menacingly.
You'll gradually make your way into an interrogation area and then a small cell. Here's where you first encounter Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who wants to know the location of the hidden rebel base. Shortly after he leaves, you can hear the buzzing of a torch as your cell wall is being been cut through. Resistance spies are helping to break you out and with some direction from Finn, you hop into a droid piloted transport and then things really get intense.
Your new droid friend, R-5, steers you through huge set pieces. You'll cruise under enormous AT-AT walkers, avoid giant laser cannons and even have an accidental visit to the bridge of the Star Destroyer where you bump into Kylo Ren and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).
The ride ends with a daring and bumpy flight back to Batuu.
Attention to Detail
The jaw dropping design of "Rise of the Resistance" is noticeable before your adventure even begins. The transition from queue to attraction was so seamless I wasn't even sure when the experience was starting.
Before Rey kicks off your adventure, you'll follow a winding passageway full of thermal detonators, flight suits and cargo crates. To keep guests occupied, the Play Disney app will interact with certain features in the line so you can whet your Resistance appetite while you wait.
After you leave Rey, however, is when you'll truly feel like you're entangled in the "Star Wars" universe.
"Rise of the Resistance" is much more than a ride, it's an interactive experience. A stunning blend of live action performers, animatronics, holograms, videos and sets so detailed you'd expect to see them on a movie make for an incredibly immersive and exciting journey.
As I was working my way through "Rise of the Resistance" I kept looking for small flaws. I'd study Disney cast members to see if they'd break character and press buttons that lit up (which a cast member admonished for me for doing while in character). I even studied the 50 stormtroopers in the hanger. They look amazingly real, with each making subtle movements different from those around them.
"Rise of the Resistance" is full of classic "Star Wars" sounds. Blaster fire, TIE fighters and the buzz of Kylo Ren's lightsaber are just a few of the authentic sounds you'll hear. Actors from the current "Star Wars" trilogy also reprised their roles for new scenes and dialogue.
Back to Batuu
After going through "Rise of the Resistance," which lasts between 18-20 minutes, I was speechless. It felt like I had just been part of a mini "Star Wars" movie. Much like Galaxy’s Edge, "Rise of the Resistance" feels purposeful and looks authentic. It’s a place where you truly feel part of the “Star Wars” universe.
Not sure when you'll make it to Batuu? Check out the entire ride for yourself with the video below.