We shall turn to beauty in these strange times.
There might not be art openings for some time or travel to cultural hot spots around the globe, but we still have online options. Galleries and institutions from around the Pikes Peak region, the country and the world are bringing you their collections for free. Hop online and daydream of better days when you can see a painting and meet its maker in person.
• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado Springs: Beginning in December, the FAC began cataloging its approximately 20,000-piece collection in an online database. Sift through textiles, basketry, pottery, paintings, sculpture and more. The collection leans heavily toward the American Southwest and Colorado Springs region; coloradocollege.emuseum.com.
• Peak Radar Virtual: Support Pikes Peak region artists by clicking here for a buffet of live music concerts, artist interviews, audio plays, museum exhibit tours, children’s story times and take-home pottery kits. Kicking things off is the Virtual First Friday Art Walk, featuring galleries and venues from Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City and downtown; peakradar.com/virtual- first-friday.
• Manitou Art Center: The Manitou Springs center has its “Wunderkind 2020” exhibit online now, featuring works by junior and senior high school students in the Pikes Peak region. The “Jon Sargent: Lonely Hope” exhibit, with works about loneliness and positive ways to deal with it, will be online soon; manitouartcenter.org.
• Kreuser Gallery: The downtown gallery’s two latest exhibits, “Fable” by Shannon Dunn and “Moxie” by Carol Dickerson, will be online through mid-April. Following that will be Deb Komitor’s “Windows on the World” show. Many works from past exhibits are also available to check out and purchase. Artists include Brett Andrus, Neil Fenton, Audrey Gray and Steve Wood; abigailkreusergallery.com.
• G44 Gallery: The downtown galley has its exhibit of works by Betty Ross online. There are also loads of pieces by other artists to peruse and buy, including Heidi Jung, Honey Lea Gaydos, James Van Hoy and Jess Preble; g44gallery.com.
• Gallery of Contemporary Art at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs: “Seat of Learning: Jane Lackey & Thomas Lehn,” the exhibit in Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery at UCCS, can be explored online. GOCA downtown’s May exhibit, “Senior Visual Art Majors Exhibition: Apparition,” was canceled but will be available online. It was set to run May 1-16; uccspresents.org/experience-art/goca.
• Green Horse Gallery: The Manitou Springs gallery is closed but is posting photos of their artists’ work on its Facebook page; facebook.com/ GreenHorseGallery.
• Denver Art Museum: The institution is shuttered until further notice, but go online to browse nine departments, including architecture and design, modern and contemporary art, photography and European and American art before 1900; denverartmuseum.org/collection
• Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art: The Denver museum offers virtual tours of its international decorative art collection from the 1870s to the present; a Colorado and regional art collection from 1845 to the present; and a retrospective of Colorado painter Vance Kirkland, who lived from 1904 to 1981; kirklandmuseum.org.
• Louvre Museum: The world’s largest museum and classic Paris landmark is throwing open its virtual doors. This is, of course, where her lady the “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci resides, though she’s not available for online gazing. Instead, take in Egyptian antiquities, the remains of the Louvre’s moat and Galerie d’Apollon. You’ll need Macromedia Flash Player; louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne.
• Guggenheim Museum: Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright was commissioned to design a museum to house Solomon Guggenheim’s abstract contemporary art collection. Nowadays it’s home to many varied and ever-changing exhibits; guggenheim.org.
• Museo Frida Kahlo: Take a tour of the rooms and gardens of Kahlo’s Blue House, the home in Mexico City where she was born and where she died. It was made into a museum in 1958, four years after her death, and is one of the most popular museums in the city; museofridakahlo.org.mx.
• Paris Musées: Fourteen Paris museums have made high-resolution digital copies of 100,000 artworks available for free. Artists include Rembrandt, Monet, Picasso, Cézanne and thousands of others; parismuseescollections.paris.fr/en.
• Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France; The Art Institute in Chicago, Ill.; Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M.; Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. These institutions and many more, along with tours of ancient landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and the Palace of Versailles, are available online at artsandculture.google.com.
