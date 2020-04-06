Taco Bell is giving customers a second chance at a free taco.
On Tuesday, drive-through guests can receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway, which is happening at participating locations nationwide, including Colorado Springs, and is available while supplies last.
Taco Bell started the promotion last week with plans of handing out 1 million tacos "as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” CEO Mark King said.