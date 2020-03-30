Taco Tuesday just got even better.
Taco Bell will give away free tacos to drive-through customers Tuesday, March 31, as the corporation wants to give back to the community in this time of need.
Customers will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. No purchase is necessary for the giveaway, which is happening at participating locations nationwide, including Colorado Springs, and is available while supplies last.
“For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., said.
Taco Bell plans to give away 1 million tacos. The corporation also is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.