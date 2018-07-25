Ari Howard has transformed McCabe’s Tavern, 520 S. Tejon St., into a chic urban restaurant called Streetcar520 that is projected to open in early August. The name is a nod to the eatery’s historic building, which was built in 1901 to store and maintain the streetcars that ran up and down Tejon Street.
“With respect to the history of the building and the desire to express ourselves in a new manner, we are creating an edgy yet elegant environment,” Howard said in a news release. “The swanky granite bar-top, 24-foot lighting feature, and vibrantly captivating art murals will create a casual, upbeat and inviting ambiance.”
She has nailed her dream with the ambiance and stunning murals. And she has made a smart culinary decision by hiring award-winning Ketil Larsen to head the kitchen. The well-known chef spent 10 years behind the line at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. and another dozen years at the Club at Flying Horse. He will create a menu with “globally inspired dishes,” Howard said. Think kimchi fries with melted cheddar, bacon, scallions and gochujang aioli for an appetizer; an entrée of duck confit mac & cheese with red chile pepitas and chipotle BBQ; and a sweet ending of warm blueberry crostata with vanilla ice cream and rosemary-orange reduction.
Details: 633-3300, streetcar520.com.
Piggy is back
It’s been a little more than a year since Piglatin Food Truck was put on blocks, much to the dismay of loyal fans of fusion tacos and other pork-inspired dishes whipped up in the tiny mobile kitchen. The truck has hit the streets again with owners Andres and Tricia Velez doing the honors. Find the truck during lunch hours at 112 E. Builder St. Visit facebook.com/pg/PigLatinTruck.
Slurp!
Mark Henry, owner of Rooster’s House Of Ramen, 323 N. Tejon St., has created some new dishes for the eatery, including pork bossam ($12 half) with cured and slow-roasted pork shoulder, kimchi, cured cucumber, chili and lime-spiced daikon, fresh cabbage leaves, ginger scallion sauce and sesame sauce; and niratama, a Japanese omelet bowl ($11) with sesame oil, alkaline noodles, scallion pesto, spring onion in summer tomato broth. Both are slurping worthy. Details: 578-3031, makeamericaslurpagain.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
- Donna Poelstra, owner of Taste of Life Natural Market & Prepared Meals, 18965 Base Camp Road, Monument, talks about her gluten-free line of foods made in a dedicated gluten-free bakery so customers can be sure there is no contamination during production. She also offers a selection of fresh entrees made with organic ingredients. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Details: 487-2858, tasteoflifestores.com.
- Roberto Calcagno and his father, Sandro, of Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, 9278 Forest Bluffs View in Highlands at Briargate, talk about their authentic Neapolitan, the menu and grand opening plans. Visit facebook.com/pg/basilandbarley.
- Robert “BB” Brunet, owner and executive chef of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 6620 B Delmonico Drive, is joined by Ali Kowalski, chef de cuisine, to talk about the eatery’s fifth anniversary dinner and real New Orleans-style snowballs. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com.
- Rick Petrocelly, founder of The Olive Tap, 906 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, talks about new additions to his olive oil offerings, gourmet foods and upcoming events. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 358-9329, theolivetap.com/manitou-springs-colorado.
