Blandine Mazeran, owner of The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., has streamlined how she is processing takeout orders.
“We are an independently owned company and operate on a small staff,” she said. “I tried some home delivery services and was not satisfied with the results. There were complaints from my customers and it was expensive.”
Mazeran took things into her own hands as she and her staff now handle all takeout orders. Curbside food pickup is still available. For orders of $50 or more, Mazeran offers free home delivery in a 20-mile radius.
Orders must be placed at tfkcc.com, where she has a procedure and schedule for takeout orders.
Grants for relief
The Colorado Restaurant Foundation announced that the Angel Relief Fund has raised $185,000 for COVID-19 relief grants. This fund will go to restaurant, food and beverage hospitality workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are quarantined under doctor’s care, or are unable to obtain government support and have been out of work for more than 30 days. The foundation’s goal is to provide financial assistance for 2,000 workers. Visit tinyurl.com/yay2edto for details, to make a donation or to apply for assistance.
Cheers
Distillery 291, 1647 S Tejon St., is open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for to-go cocktails, flight packages, bottles and merchandise sales. The distillery also offers Instagram Live and Facebook Live streaming video check-ins three times each day: 2 p.m., #291 family check-in; 5 p.m., Happy Hour with guest bartenders and community leaders; and 5:15 p.m,. #quarantunes live music with rotating musician who can’t tour during the pandemic.
Visit facebook.com/distillery291 for updates.
Charcuterie and wine
The Wine Seller, 2805 Roberts Drive in Monument, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Only two customers can be in the store at a time; however, curbside service is offered. In addition to a wide selection of wine, The Wine Seller also stocks gourmet salami and cheese. From Igourmet.com, it sources cheese and salami from producers in America, Scotland, France (including some raw milk selections), Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Details: 488-3019, visit tinyurl.com/ ycatmjje for menu of charcuterie and prices.
Ooey, gooey
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is open for curbside pickup, offering “The Fondue Night In” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For $27 per person, you get a three-course cheese fondue, salad, chocolate fondue and a soft drink. Cocktail and wine selections are available. Preorders taken at noon Thursdays. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co.
