Editor's note: Severe rain in the forecast has prompted the Colorado Springs Philharmonic to cancel its "Symphony Above the Clouds"
Woodland Park provides a small-town Fourth of July, where everyone knows your name.
“And there’s something special about that,” said Thomas Wilson, associate conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.
Symphony Above the Clouds is a community project that attracts thousands each July 5 to the Woodland Park Middle School athletic field, compliments of the Ute Pass Symphony Guild.
The Philharmonic performs patriotic and popular music, accompanied by the booming of Fort Carson cannons.
While there is usually fireworks at the end of this event, the city of Woodland Park has canceled the display due to safety concerns about current fire conditions.
This year’s numbers include music from “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” and the original “Star Wars” series, both soundtracks composed by John Williams.
“Whatever seems to be really popular that year, I just try to get in there,” Wilson said
Symphony Above the Clouds is the key community event for Woodland Park, said Ralph Holloway, chairman of the Woodland Park Arts Alliance.
“All of us, including myself, are extremely grateful for (the Ute Pass Symphony Guild) contribution and what they do every year to help us honor our armed forces and celebrate our independence,” Holloway said.
Arrive early, he advised, as the popular event usually fills the entire football field.
Donations will be collected by the Woodland Park Arts Alliance to help fund the event.
“The symphony provides a chance for all of us to get together at that time on July 4th to celebrate our independence and recognize what that time and that day means to us,” Holloway said. “It becomes just a major celebration.”