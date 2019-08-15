Sand tiger sharks, brown sharks, zebra sharks, barracudas, guitar fish, turtles, and sawfish await you at the Sunken Shipwreck exhibit in Denver.
Certified divers can dive among some of nature’s most magnificent sea-faring animals in the Sunken Shipwreck exhibit at the Downtown Aquarium in Denver.
Dive guides from A-1 Scuba & Travel Aquatics Center will assist you throughout this entire bucket-list experience. Guests who are tagging along with divers are welcomed to take pictures from an exhibit viewing area. General aquarium admission is required.
Directions: The Downtown Aquarium is located at 700 Water Street in Denver, Colorado, about an hour and a half from Colorado Springs. Once you arrive (with a reservation), make your way to the “Dive Lounge” through the second set of doors, located just south of the main entrance. Diving participants are instructed to wait here for check-in with dive guides.
Cost: $185 per person. One aquarium admission entry pass, coupons for The Aquarium Restaurant, and a “dive with sharks” t-shirt is included. Only certified divers can participate. The entire experience is about 2-2.5 hours long. Dive programs start as early as 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
There’s also a shark cage experience available for ages 8 and above. No prior experience with scuba diving is necessary.
For reservations, click here or call the A-1 Scuba and Travel Aquatics Center at 303-789-2450.