Catch the view from the patio during happy hour at Colorado Springs' new Parry's Pizza, 1268 Interquest Parkway. Order a 9-inch pizza ($6), wings ($7) and fried pickles ($6), plus $3 beers and $4 cocktails. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, all day Sunday. — Seth Boster, the Gazette
Top Colorado Springs food and drink picks
When our staff discovers something they love — they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates. Click here for readers' top choices in the annual Gazette Best of the Springs.
Some might wonder what to make of Denver restaurants making their presence known in our fair city. My attitude is: Bring it on. And that’s exactly what the capital city-based Fat Sully’s NY Pizza does in Colorado Springs.
From dough to crust in under 90 seconds isn’t about bakery raceways; it’s what’s essential to genuine Neapolitan pizza. Colorado Springs has s…
5 of 5 forks for exceptional food and service at this 'spirited eatery' in Colorado Springs| Dining review
On the Boulevard, which identifies itself as a “spirited eatery,” is a Village Seven neighborhood sports bar on a street with more residences …
It’s no frills at the downtown Green Line Grill— just tasty grub at a price that also seems from yesteryear.
An extensive number of interesting ingredients and gluten-free option at this pizza chain.
The only things not comfy and cozy at Cucuru Gallery Café in Old Colorado City are some of the chairs, but they shouldn’t deter you from sitti…
It’s coffee by day, cocktails by night — unless you like it the other way around. Hungry? Try some multicultural fare from a seasonally changing menu.
A noodle bowl from Nourish Organic Juice is a craveable takeout meal that makes you feel as if you’ve done your body some good.
Tacos, nachos, burritos and quesadillas galore. Did I mention the exotic Beeritas?
Marigold Café and Bakery was a big part of the city’s culinary landscape for 25 years. In 2017, however, the eatery was sold. I’m happy to rep…
“Welcome to burger heaven,” the cook said as I approached the food truck. Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers is just that.
The words “Vietnamese Cuisine” are painted on the door and included on the Pho & Grill menu, but they aren’t necessary.
It’s a green chile extravaganza at Colorado Craft.
Andres Velez has created a festive, inviting and playful patio in front of his Piglatin Cocina, 2825 Dublin Blvd. It added about 40 seats — pl…
Tired of your regular morning latte? Stop by Pikes Peak Lemonade, 224 N. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs, for a fresh cup of lemonade. There’s j…
The custom option for pasta and pizza pies at this downtown pizzeria.
Mo’s Diner and Lounge in Manitou Springs is one of those places that’s been part of my peripheral vision for years. You know the kind where if…
Florissant isn’t known as a place to eat and drink. But I implore you: Go.
It felt fortuitous that Brother Luck’s was the first face I saw when entering Lucky Dumpling, his newest restaurant. I recalled my first expos…
The best nachos I’ve had in a long time had a lofty name: The Lord’s Chips.
There are two words on any menu that make me giddy: tofu scramble.
It doesn’t take much imagination to be transported from Pizzeria Rustica in Old Colorado City to a friendly Italian village — partly because o…
Delicious, fresh salads make me happy. And Saladworks, 2130 Southgate Road in Broadmoor Towne Center, in the corner spot where a Starbucks had…
If, for some reason, I had to choose a last meal, bread and butter would be at the top of the menu. After wandering around Trader Joe’s recent…
Up for a road trip? The Shaggy Sheep is a gem of a roadside restaurant in Grant, a location that makes for a great stop if you’re driving from…
The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers a treat of the day at the bakery and cafe. Tuesdays it’s a slice of luscious chocolate tart …
City living for me has always meant picking and choosing a downtown cafe that suits my mood: funky for a slow cup of coffee and conversation, …
It was me and the chicken sandwich, finally together.
Ahhhh, potica, that wonderful, sweet, traditional holiday treat from Slovenia. Pronounced poh-TEET-sah, the yeast bread/pastry is rolled with …
I’ve had this ongoing joke with some of my friends: Amanda’s Fonda must be worth going to because it shares a name with yours truly. Recently,…
This might be one of the better happy hours in Colorado Springs. At least on Sundays, when happy hour lasts all day at N3 Taphouse, the bar/re…
My speakeasy initiation in Colorado Springs began through a nondescript door tucked between downtown establishments.
It’s the locals’ spot tucked between hotels on Manitou Avenue. It’s the hole in the wall on Colorado Springs’ west side you’re missing. It’s M…
It’s no secret the Dark Horse Bar and Grill makes an excellent no-frills burger. Inside the dark and divey Boulder restaurant, a framed USA To…
Get ready to shuck and slurp in the privacy of your home.
In 2018, Slice 420 burst onto the pizza scene on Colorado Springs’ west side.