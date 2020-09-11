Catch the view from the patio during happy hour at Colorado Springs' new Parry's Pizza, 1268 Interquest Parkway. Order a 9-inch pizza ($6), wings ($7) and fried pickles ($6), plus $3 beers and $4 cocktails. 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, all day Sunday. — Seth Boster, the Gazette

Top Colorado Springs food and drink picks

When our staff discovers something they love — they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find  Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates. Click here for readers' top choices in the annual Gazette Best of the Springs.

