FAIRS
• Louisville — Street Faire Summer: Vendors, food and more. Fridays, June 14-Aug. 9, downtown, Louisville.
• Colorado Springs — June Jubilee Art and Craft Fair: Kick off summer with a celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. June 14-15, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. June 21-22, 16th Street Mall, Denver.
• Black Hawk — Gilpin County Fair: July 12-14, Fairgrounds, Black Hawk.
• Calhan — El Paso County Fair: July 13-20, El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan.
• Grand Junction — Mesa County Fair: July 17-20, Mesa County Fairgrounds, Grand Junction.
• Denver — Denver County Fair: July 19-21, National Western Complex, Denver.
• Fairplay — Park County Fair and Rodeo: July 17-21, Fairplay.
• Montrose — Montrose County Fair and Rodeo: July 22-27, Montrose.
• Eagle — Eagle County Fair and Rodeo: July 24-27, Eagle.
• Greeley — Weld County Fair: July 24-29, Weld County Fairgrounds, Greeley.
• Aurora — Arapahoe County State Fair: July 25-28, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora.
• Poncha Springs — Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo: July 25-Aug. 4, Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Poncha Springs.
• Carbondale — Mountain Fair: More than 145 vendors, Sopris Park. July 26-28, Carbondale.
• Kiowa — Street Fair: Music, food and shopping. July 27, Nordman Park, Kiowa.
• Rifle — Garfield County Fair and Rodeo: July 29-Aug. 4, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Rifle.
• Kiowa — Elbert County Fair: July 30-Aug. 4, Kiowa.
• Brighton — Adams County Fair: July 31-Aug. 4, Adams County Regional Park Complex, Brighton.
• Castle Rock — Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 1-4, Castle Rock.
• Sterling — Logan County Fair: Aug. 1-11, Sterling.
• Loveland — Larimer County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 2-6, The Ranch, Loveland.
• Longmont — Boulder County Fair: The oldest fair in Colorado. Aug. 2-11, Longmont.
• Monte Vista — San Luis Valley Fair: Aug. 3-10, Monte Vista.
• Hugo — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 3-10, Hugo.
• Hotchkiss — Delta County Fair: Aug. 3-11, Delta County Fairgrounds, Hotchkiss.
• Kremmling — Grand County Middle Park Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 3-11, Kremmling.
• Durango — La Plata County Fair: Aug. 7-11, La Plata County Fairgrounds, Durango.
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. Aug. 9-10, 16th Street Mall, Denver.
• Golden — Jeffco Fair & Festival: Vendors, exhibits, food and more. Aug. 9-11, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden.
• Rocky Ford — Arkansas Valley Fair: Aug. 14-18, Rocky Ford Fairgrounds, Rocky Ford.
• Hayden — Routt County Fair: Aug. 15-18, Hayden.
• Pueblo — Colorado State Fair: Aug. 23-Sept. 2, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo.
• Loveland — Holistic Fair: Explore alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, spirit and the environment. Sept. 21-22, Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland.
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. Sept. 27-28 16th Street Mall, Denver.