Some things just make sense as a pair.
But guitars and giraffes? Drums and deer? Strings and snakes? Not your obvious kind of duo.
Music and animals do come together, though, during Tails & Tunes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
The concert series, which includes three dates, kicks off Thursday at the zoo and returns Aug. 25 and Sept. 29. The lineup includes local acts such as Back Stage People, Melissa Crispo, Red Moon Rounder, Ryan Flores and Manitou Strings.
Tails & Tunes started in 2015 and has become a favorite festivity for zoogoers, said Rachel Wright, the zoo’s public relations and social media manager.
“It’s special because it’s one of the only events where you can enjoy live music while observing and interacting with our animals,” she said. “Having live music at the zoo really sets the tone for a unique environment where you can dance the night away.”
Festivities also include a custom food menu and drinks. Musicians will be scattered around the zoo, while attendees can wander around visiting with animals such as Rocky Mountain goats, lemurs, penguins, otters, elephants and giraffes, which are happy to be fed some lettuce. They can also wish a belated happy birthday to Omo, the zoo’s 1-year-old Nile hippo calf.
Most of the zoo’s exhibits, including Water’s Edge: African Rift Valley, Rocky Mountain Wild and Australia Walkabout will be open.
“It’s a truly unique adults-only evening on the mountain,” Wright said. “There’s nowhere else you can feed a giraffe, have a drink, enjoy live music and breathe in the fresh evening mountain air.”
In recent years, the zoo has added nighttime and adult-only events, such as Electric Moonlight, to add different experiences at the 146-acre facility, which typically closes at 5 p.m. daily. Tails and Tunes is set from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., meaning attendees will also get the rare chance to catch the sunset at the zoo.
A portion of the proceeds from Tails & Tunes will go to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which has raised more than $4 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world since 2008.