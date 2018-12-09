Maybe you came to her in “Mechanic: Resurrection.” It could have been “Good Luck Chuck” that gave you your first taste. Or perhaps it was “Valentine’s Day” that hooked you; you’re a romantic that way.
Whatever your access point, if you’ve watched a Jessica Alba movie at pretty much any point in her career, you’ve seen a chain of critical badness unprecedented in the modern era, according to a new report.
Alba leads the rare Hollywood list that nobody wants to be on: actors in the worst-reviewed movies of the past 20 years.
The report, whose results were compiled by the London-based SEO firm Verve on behalf of British research site Go Compare, aims to offer statistical evidence of something we all sense: Some actors seem to turn out one bust after another.
The report saw Alba average a Metacritic score of 39.0 for the movies she starred in over the preceding two decades. That’s only slightly better than the male performer with the worst-reviewed movies of the modern era: Mike Epps.
The former comedian averaged a 38.3 score, a numeric representation of what many who watched “Resident Evil: Extinction” or “The Hangover Part III,” both Epps-starrers, felt upon seeing those films. (Metacritic is the popular review site that assigns mathematical values first to a critic’s review and then to a movie as a whole.)
Epps narrowly edged out longtime character actor Kevin Pollak — average Metacritic score: 38.5 percent — for the top spot.
Only 5 percent of the movies starring Epps, Pollak or Alba were given overall positive reviews. Verve defined positive reviews as any movie that had a Metacritic score of at least 60 percent.
Verve looked at every actor who’s had at least 20 live-action roles over the past 20 years. To eliminate bit- and day-players, the group included only those who were billed in the top 10 of a film according to IMDB. Then it crunched their Metacritic scores to come up with an average.
Jessica Biel finished second behind Alba, thanks to such work as “The A-Team,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” and “Powder Blue.” You’d have been better off rallying behind Jessica Rabbit.
And while Biel did crack the 40 percent threshold, with an average Metacritic score of 41.6 percent, she has a lower percentage of outright positive movies than anyone on the list, with only 4 percent.
Rounding out the list of men were a few who’ve starred in some not-stellar romantic comedies or action movies: Josh Duhamel, Robin Williams and Gerard Butler.
Williams, you ask? Didn’t the late actor win an Oscar for “Good Will Hunting” and was nominated three other times? Yes, the very same. But he also starred in “Jakob the Liar,” “Bicentennial Man” and “Death to Smoochy.”
Among women, Heather Graham, Radha Mitchell and Kathy Bates took slots three to five. Bates would seem a surprise: She’s been nominated for an Oscar thrice and won best actress for “Misery.” But in recent years she also has acted in less estimable fare. “You May Not Kiss The Bride.” “The Great Gilly Hopkins.” “P.S. I Love You.”