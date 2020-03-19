The order has come from Taylor Swift herself.

After seeing online that her fans were hanging out in groups and going to parties over the weekend, Swift took to Instagram, saying, “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can.”

Of course, she’s talking about preventing the spread of the coronavirus. And, of course, national and state health officials agree. For many of us, it’s time to stay home.

So, here we are. Isolating. Throwing out our routines and trying to find new ones. Feeling afraid and maybe out of control.

But quarantine doesn’t mean quiet. Good music, as always, can keep us company and keep our spirits up. And, at the least, fill our space with comforting background noise.

People are turning the tunes up: Carrie Underwood’s single “Drinking Alone” has shot to the top of the charts, which may suggest a common hobby in times of the virus. A playlist on Spotify called “COVID-19 Quarantine Party” lists songs like “Toxic” by Britney Spears or “Don’t Stand Close to Me” by The Police. The playlist has over 80,000 followers.

The point is we’re feeling a lot right now and, thankfully, there are songs for just about every mood. I’m tempted to suggest everyone listen to Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” on repeat, but, instead here are some other ideas.

To keep calm

Denver-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff shared his softer side with last month’s release of “And It’s Still Alright.” His first solo album in years — following a louder phase with hits like “S.O.B.” — is just what the doctor ordered, if you’re looking for a virtual deep breath. I recommend starting with the title track as a mantra that everything will be alright. See also: The songs “Human” and “Best is Yet to Come” by Judah and the Lion.

Stay-at-home vibes

Ahead of the release of her new album on Friday, country singer Kelsea Ballerini had to cancel any travel associated with promoting the tunes. But it seems like the album, called “Kelsea,” is dropping at a much-needed time. If you need something peppy to listen to, try “The Club,” which is plenty upbeat but really about staying home. Which, relatable. The chorus goes, “I don’t want to go to the club.”

For all-day listening

I could easily listen to “The Dream,” the new album from country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters, all day and not get tired of it for a second. Each song will teach you something about life, too.

For a taste of SXSW

Even for those of us who wouldn’t have been attending South by Southwest, the huge music and tech festival that was canceled in Austin, Texas, we would’ve heard about it. SXSW is known as a place to discover music and attendees usually shout about the new musicians they liked. The conference being canceled is a blow to up-and-comers like Michigander, a folk outfit from, yes, Michigan. “SXSW is such an important event for newer artists like me and can change someone’s entire career,” the lead singer posted online. “I am devastated we won’t be making the trip this year.” Make it up to Michigander by listening to the band’s new record, “Where Do We Go From Here.”

When you need a work break

If you’re working from home, here’s something to watch on a break or in the background: Harry Styles’ new NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Watch it for 19 minutes of charming pop music from one of the industry’s top charmers. You might just get sucked into watching hours of NPR Tiny Desk Concerts.

For some new Willie

Did Willie Nelson know that we could use a new Willie Nelson song? The legendary singer-songwriter released the ballad “Our Song” on Monday. Penned by Chris Stapleton, it’s the first song off of Nelson’s upcoming album, “First Rose of Spring.” Here’s my advice: Play “Our Song,” sit on your front porch and just breathe.