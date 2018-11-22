5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, Old Colorado City, shopoldcoloradocity.com
Something else: Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Support local businesses by shopping “small,” ShopSmall.com. Pick up a free Downtown Holiday Coupon book, reusable canvas shopping bag, balloons and stickers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs (while supplies last).
Looking ahead: The Downtown Holiday Stroll in Colorado Springs will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5. Enjoy sales, special offers, entertainment and refreshments while you shop, downtowncs.com
Bundle up, grab your holiday gift list and amble through Old Colorado City on Saturday evening, when stores will stay open late and offer treats and entertainment.
Join the Victorian holiday celebration of Christmas Stroll 2018 from 5-8 p.m. in the Old Colorado City retail district. It caps off Small Business Saturday, a national initiative that aims to entice consumers to “shop small” and “shop local.”
“It’s always a good investment to shop small because it keeps your money local, and the more you support our local businesses and attract other visitors to them, they more they’ll stay thriving,” said Julia Palomino, communications director for Visit Colorado Springs.
Old Colorado City’s “Victorian Mayor” Don Moon will saunter along the avenue during the Christmas Stroll, entertaining shoppers with stories from the Gold Rush Days and the Red Light District.
The Original Dickens Carolers, in full Victorian garb, sing holiday favorites along the street starting at 5 p.m. The Pikes Peak Youth Ringers will toll in the holiday season in Old Town Plaza from 5-8 p.m.
Santa Claus will be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa’s Cabin, 2725 W. Colorado Ave. Cost is $10 for one photo with Santa or $20 for three.
Also, from 3-5 p.m., the Old Colorado City Library, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave., will host “Cookies & Carols,” a free event featuring cooking decorating from 3-3:30 p.m., then caroling down Colorado Avenue, then back to the library for more cookie decorating.
Spread the word about Small Business Saturday, held every year the Saturday after Thanksgiving, on social media using the hashtags #SmallBusinessSaturday, #OldColoradoCity, and #ShopSmall.
