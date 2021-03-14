Little folks, look at the windows to spot special stories just for you during walks downtown with your grown-ups.
It’s called Stroll-a-Story and you can read them with your parents or grandparents or older brothers and sisters. Or the kiddos can read on their own while the taller folks do some window shopping.
The Pikes Peak Library District project promises fun stories in the windows and at Penrose Library.
Little readers can share with the library which stories they liked by posting on Facebook @PPLDKids.
One story is in windows along the North Route Downtown Stroll: Rasta Pasta, Kreuser Gallery, Josh & John’s, Poor Richard’s/Rico’s, Halo Boutique, Eclectic Co., Title Nine, The Candy Bar, Sparrow Hawk Cookware, Escape Velocity Comics, Yobel Market, Local Honey Collective and also at the Penrose Library
A different story is told in the South Route windows of Red Gravy, Colorado Craft, The Perk Downtown, Beauty Bar, Cacao Chemistry, Gallery 113, VIP Real Estate, Art 111, Ladyfingers Letterpress, also at Penrose Library.
Head to Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, 602 S. Nevada Ave., for yet another story.
Coming up at all the different libraries is a Silly Stroll encouraging goofy activities with the family outdoors “making noise and wiggling around” and just doing silly things.
Check it all out: ppld.org/Stroll-a-Story.