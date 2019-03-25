WONDER
Legendary musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder will make his first ever performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 24. 

Wonder will be the headliner for the Centerpiece performance for SeriesFest, which is in its fifth year. The annual television pop culture festival takes place in Denver during the summer and its opening event has previously featured acts such as Lady Antebellum, Sia, Common and Lauryn Hill.  

“We are beyond excited and truly honored to have the one and only Stevie Wonder as our ‘Centerpiece’ headliner for Season 5,” said SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “There is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”

SeriesFest season five runs from June 21-26. Tickets for the festival and for the Centerpiece concert at Red Rocks go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. and will be available at www.axs.com

