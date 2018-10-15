Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will light up Pikes Peak Center on July 13.
Tickets for their "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" tour are $99.50 to $249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Steep Canyon Rangers, the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band with whom Martin often sings and plays banjo, and pianist and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" band member Jeff Babko also will perform.
The evening features stand up, film clips, musical sketches and conversations about their careers and colorful memories and encounters they've had along the way.
The Academy and Grammy award-winning Martin was first known for his stand up and film career, with films such as "The Jerk," "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" and "Parenthood." He's also a novelist and playwright.
Tony Award-winning Short is famous for his iconic "Saturday Night Live" characters, such as Ed Grimley, and films, including "Three Amigos" and "Innerspace."