Spotlighting events worthy of your next Colorado road trip
Free admission
July 13-14
The sky bursts with color. Look up and see striped balloons, or maybe the balloon sporting the stars and stripes, and far off, Smokey Bear bobbing in the sky. The Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival is launching this July, and it’s a Technicolor world of airborne balloons.
Set your alarms for the crack of dawn and head to Bald Eagle Lake for a balloon launch over the water. Wander through the field and search for your favorite balloon. Then hit “Art in the Park,” featuring more than 160 art vendors, live music and food throughout Steamboat Springs. From wearable art —perhaps an upcycled hand-dyed cashmere sweater or a bracelet woven from guitar string — to 3D paintings and artisan photography, it’s an art festival tailored for all customers.
The night sky will be lit up with balloons too. After they’re fired by blasts of burning propane, they’ll fly high for a fiery glow that’s a sight to behold.
While you’re there:
Soak in one of the Old Town Hot Springs’ eight spring-fed pools.
Other things to do:
High Mountain Hay Fever, July 11-14, highmountainhayfever.org/,
With more than 15 bluegrass bands performing, this event is bound to tickle your ears.
Rocky Mountain Ukefest, July 11-14, rockymountainukefest.com/schedule-2019/,
It’s a clash between all things ukulele and historic Durango. Listen to your favorite ukulele artists and even learn from them in a workshop at the annual Rocky Mountain Ukefest.