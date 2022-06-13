When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, people looking for the exhilarating fan-watching experience without the high price of a ticket will have their pick of a number of watch-party venues.
Here is a list of 5 great places to watch the games in Denver:
Denver Watch Parties:
Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus
Address: 900 Auraria Pkwy
Special: Food Trucks & Bevs for sale on site, Avs swag and autographed items
Click here for more info.
Monkey Barrel
Address: 4401 Tejon St. Denver
Special: $8.95 Burger and a craft beer
Click here for more info.
“The Monkey Barrel is a great place to watch the game,” said Vivian, an employee at the venue. “We’ve got a bunch of TVs, both indoors and outdoors, great food, and lots of local drafts.”
Lone Tree Brewing Co.
Special: Wear your avs gear, get 33% off your beer tab for the night.
Click here for more info.
Pour House on Market
Address: 1410 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
Special: $5 Tullamore D.E.W., Jack Daniels, and Jim Beam Shots and Drinks
Click here for more info.
Denver Beer Co
Address: 1695 Platte St, Denver, CO 80202
Special: All Hail Cale India Pale Ale crowler in the taproom, available for pre-order.
Click here for more info.