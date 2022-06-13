Watch Parties.png
When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, people looking for the exhilarating fan-watching experience without the high price of a ticket will have their pick of a number of watch-party venues.

Here is a list of 5 great places to watch the games in Denver:

Denver Watch Parties:

Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus

Address: 900 Auraria Pkwy

Special: Food Trucks & Bevs for sale on site, Avs swag and autographed items

Monkey Barrel  

Address: 4401 Tejon St. Denver

Special: $8.95 Burger and a craft beer

“The Monkey Barrel is a great place to watch the game,” said Vivian, an employee at the venue. “We’ve got a bunch of TVs, both indoors and outdoors, great food, and lots of local drafts.”

Lone Tree Brewing Co.

Special: Wear your avs gear, get 33% off your beer tab for the night.

Pour House on Market  

Address: 1410 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

Special: $5 Tullamore D.E.W., Jack Daniels, and Jim Beam Shots and Drinks

Denver Beer Co  

Address: 1695 Platte St, Denver, CO 80202

Special: All Hail Cale India Pale Ale crowler in the taproom, available for pre-order.

