Almost two decades removed from his introduction to The Beatles, Teddy Grey is now paying homage to the foursome on stage.
The 23-year-old stars in “The British Invasion — Live on Stage,” a multimedia show that features a seven-piece band performing the music that infiltrated and influenced American culture in the 1960s, after The Beatles made their debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. Grey and his fellow musicians will channel The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Dusty Springfield, The Dave Clark 5, Manfred Mann, The Zombies, Freddie and the Dreamers, Herman’s Hermits and others.
Tuesday’s show at Pikes Peak Center will include original film footage and photos that highlight how the music impacted art, fashion and literature.
“When you’re a kid and hearing The Beatles for the first time, it’s huge,” Grey said from a tour stop in Ohio.
“Their voices, their stacked harmonies, their high energy. It does the same thing for me now that it did when I was 5. I can’t think of many things that do that.”
Grey, who plays guitar and sings in the show, grew up in a music-obsessed household, surrounded by his father’s collection of 5,000 to 6,000 records. As he got older, he went through each music era, but songs from the British Invasion always stuck out to him.
“It was punk rock before there was punk rock,” the Massachusetts native said. “It was fresh and new and youthful and appealing enough melodically so not just punky youths would like it, but their parents would too.”
Grey’s first acting role came at age 8, as an Oompa Loompa in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The standard musical theater roles followed, such as Danny Zuko in “Grease” and Conrad Birdie in “Bye Bye Birdie.” Along the way, he taught himself guitar.
Despite his obvious talent, Grey never contemplated theater as a career and began pursuing a mass communications degree at Hofstra University in New York. During his first semester, though, he did a show and realized it could only be theater.
“I didn’t have much choice in the matter if I wanted to be happy,” he said.
After securing his role in “The British Invasion,” Grey researched the era by watching as many old live performances as he could find and spent plenty of time listening to the bands.
“When I’m singing ‘Twist and Shout,’ I’m trying to channel John Lennon. When I do ‘She’s Not There’ (by The Zombies), I’m trying for a falsetto voice,” he said. “We all want to have elements of the people we’re inspired by without doing a direct impersonation. There are enough Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute bands out there. If you want to see impressions, you can see one of those shows.”
