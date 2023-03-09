Get ready to shamrock and roll.

The 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will hit Tejon Street on Saturday, bringing a slew of fun activities and events — and hopefully, some luck.

The parade, hosted by John O’Donnell and his wife, Carol O’Donnell, was started by the couple back in 1984. Since then, it has grown into an event attracting over 15,000 paradegoers.

“It’s been something our family has done, both my children, my nieces and nephews, a lot of our friends have all been part of this over the years,” John O’Donnell said. “We feel like we make a contribution to the community.”

This weekend’s festivities start Friday at the St. Paddy’s Sports Expo, when runners and bikers participating in the pre-parade races can pick up their T-shirts and gear, as well as register for a race in-person. The expo is also a chance to meet with local businesses related to health and outdoors.

On Saturday, festivities get started early with two Pedalin’ St. Pat’s Bike Rides. Riders can choose between an intermediate course (21 miles) and a challenging course (31 miles); the ride is set to start at 9:30 a.m. in the Trails End Taproom parking lot. Prices vary but start at $45.

The 5K for St. Patrick’s Day Race will start a little later at 10 a.m. Coined as the “flattest 5K in Colorado Springs,” the run is along Tejon Street downtown. There are several special group options to run the race, including the Corporate Cup, the Four Leaf Clover Pack for groups of four and the Military Cup for active duty members. Kilts and green are encouraged. A Leprechaun Fun Run also will be held starting at 11 a.m. for the wee kiddos.

After the morning races, the real party starts. John O’Donnell expects over 90 presenters to walk the parade, including three bagpipe bands this year.

“If you want to see what our town’s really like, go to this parade. You have pretty much a little bit of everything, from schools, to churches, to business organizations to service clubs,” he said.

The O’Donnells have been working on the parade since Christmas, including fundraising and organizing the festivities.

“We have to raise the money every year, and over the years we have a pretty good following of folks that support us,” John O’Donnell said. “It’s also kind of a harbinger of spring. ... The weather starts getting a little bit better after St. Patrick’s Day.”

This year’s grand marshal of the parade will be outgoing Mayor John Suthers, John O’Donnell said.

“We try to catch the outgoing mayor on their final year, and that way we can guarantee that every mayor gets in. We haven’t had everyone, but we’ve tried,” he said.

John O’Donnell also gave some tips for first-time paradegoers, including arriving about 11:15 a.m. to get a good spot.

“Always bring an extra layer. If you don’t wear it, you can sit on it. If you can, bring a portable chair,” he said. “And wear sunscreen, because we’ve all been locked up all year in our houses and we’ll be outside in the sun for two and a half hours. So you’re gonna go home a little red in the face. I know because I’m Irish.”