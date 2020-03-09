St. Patrick's Day Parade still a go in Colorado Springs amid coronavirus concerns

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is expected to go on as planned Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs despite the coronavirus spreading around the country.

On Monday, two more presumptive cases of the disease were confirmed in Colorado, bringing the total to 11, according to state health officials. The disease has infected more than 109,000 people worldwide and caused more than 3,800 deaths.

Parade organizer John O'Donnell said he's being "thoughtful" about the disease's impact on the 36th annual event, which typically draws 20,000 to 25,000 people.

"I think it’s something everybody is thinking about," O'Donnell said of the virus.

He has fielded a few phone calls from those marching in the parade about the plan. "People have to make up their own decision" about whether to show up on Saturday, O'Donnell said.

"At the moment, we feel OK about having the parade," he said. "It (the coronavirus) doesn’t have that imminent feel for our community."

One of the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parades was canceled in Dublin, Ireland, where 21 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

O'Donnell said he'll keep tracking what's happening with the coronavirus over the next few days.

"The best anyone can say is we're paying attention," O'Donnell said. "We'll see where it is Thursday or Friday. We can stop this thing on a dime if we need to."

For now, he said, "the only thing that's going to cancel it is a blizzard."

The parade is scheduled to step off at noon Saturday on the corner of Tejon and East St. Vrain streets.