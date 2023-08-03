New season, new venue for Springs Ensemble Theatre.

"Midge and the Butcher," an original play by SET member Quinn Smola, will kick off the company's 14th season Sept. 28 in the back room of The Fifty-Niner, a speakeasy inside Dice Guys, a board game store at 2409 W. Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.

In the spring, after 13 years in its space on Cache La Poudre Street, the company and the building's new owner couldn't agree on a new lease or rental rate and parted ways. SET scrambled to find a new space, which has come with some benefits.

"It's not like we have a building to maintain anymore," said SET President Matt Radcliffe, "so we can hyperfocus on developing good plays and supporting patrons and building the capacity of the company in other ways."

In the season opening show, a transgender teen feels there's no other way to defend herself against a bully than recruiting a demon named Xantheus the Butcher.

"We like to provide opportunities for new playwrights at least once per season," Radcliffe said.

After about a dozen nominations, SET also recently took home its first Henry Award, Colorado's most prestigious theater recognition. Sarah Sheppard Shaver won supporting actress in a play for last summer's production of "The Revolutionists."

It was an award 14 years in the making, Radcliffe says, for the company whose mission it is to produce intimate, hard-hitting theater that provides opportunities for local artists to improve their craft.

"Sometimes we see ourselves as an incubator of theater talent. They start at SET and as they level up their skill set they move on to do more professional work. And we're an off-ramp for those who are tired of professional theater and want to land in a home base."

SET's 2023-2024 season:

- Sept. 28-Oct. 15: "Midge and the Butcher," by Quinn Smola, directed by Sarah Sheppard Shaver. A newly-out trans teen, summons a demon to help her with a former friend who's turned into a bully.

- Nov. 30-Dec. 17: "The Seafarer," by Conor McPherson, directed by Tim Muldrew. A group of old friends gathers for a card game on Christmas Eve in Dublin, when a stranger joins in and changes the trajectory of the evening.

- Feb. 1-18: "Annapurna," by Sharr White, directed by Jeremiah Walter. Twenty years after a woman walks out on her husband, she hears of his ailing health and tracks him down in a trailer in the wilds of Colorado.

- April 11-28: "Proof," by David Auburn, directed by Jenny Maloney. After her famous mathematician father dies, a young woman must handle the arrival of her estranged sister, the pursuit of her father's former student and her own emotional volatility.

- June 6-23: "Ripcord," by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Adam Stepan. When one woman is given a new unnervingly happy roommate at a senior living facility, she does everything possible to evict her.