“BlacKkKlansman” - Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Michael Buscemi, Ryan Eggold, Robert John Burke, Jasper Pääkkönen, Ashlie Atkinson; directed by Spike Lee; 135 minutes; R for language throughout, including racial epithets, and for disturbing/violent material and some sexual references. Grade: A.

Subtlety isn’t in director Spike Lee’s movie-making wheelhouse. His latest film, “BlacKkKlansman,” sledgehammers home the message that racism is alive and well in the United States.

Lee’s provocative new “joint,” to be released Friday, is set in 1970s Colorado Springs and is based on “some fo’ real, fo’ real sh*t,” say the opening credits. It’s produced by Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind Academy Award winner “Get Out,” a film that also satirizes race in America.

It’s no coincidence that “BlacKkKlansman” is being released on the eve of the anniversary of riots that stemmed from a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. It opens with a scene from “Gone With the Wind” that shows an aghast Scarlett O’Hara making her way through a train station filled with wounded Confederate soldiers, followed by a blood-pressure-raising, frothing-at-the-mouth Alec Baldwin as a 1960s white rights advocate starring in an “educational” film reel about the scourge of the “Negro” race, and closes with four jarring minutes of footage of Charlottesville.

These are not easy scenes to watch. And the hateful racial slurs used throughout the film are designed to offend and provoke.

A poster for the movie bears the words “Infiltrate Hate” and shows Washington wearing a white KKK hood and a police badge with an afro comb in one hand and the other raised in a fist. “Black power” vs. “white power” concepts are contrasted throughout the film.

The movie is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department, who went undercover to investigate the KKK in southern Colorado in 1978. Stallworth wrote a book (“Black Klansman: A Memoir,” 2014) about his experience, from which the film gets its premise but takes cinematic liberties. The movie is a caricature of the true, amazing story — a graphic novel treatment of the message hammered home with a giant dose of reality.

Washington (HBO’s “Ballers,” upcoming “Monsters and Men”), the son of actor Denzel Washington, plays Stallworth with the swagger of “Shaft.” He infiltrates “The Organization” — the nickname for the Colorado Springs KKK — by calling a phone number he finds in a classified ad in, you guessed it, The Gazette.

Stallworth convinces the local group, portrayed as bumbling-yet-dangerous fellows, to consider him for KKK membership, achieved by sending in white, Jewish Detective Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), who poses as his in-person counterpart. Stallworth gains card-carrying KKK membership, gets then-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace) on the phone and arranges a meeting with Zimmerman-as-Stallworth. It’s a preposterous premise, but truth can be more shocking than fiction.

Meanwhile Stallworth mingles with Colorado College Black Student Union president Patrice Dumas (Laura Harrier) — a fictional character not based on Stallworth’s wife, Patsy). CC’s black student union was in fact founded in 1972.

You unfortunately won’t see the real Colorado Springs depicted here. The film includes visual cues of the Police Department and a few Garden of the Gods scene-setters, but most filming was done in Westchester County, N.Y., towns. Colorado license plates on cars in the film were flipped, intentionally, so the white portion is on top and the green on the bottom. Likewise, the U.S. flag is displayed upside down at the end of the film, symbolizing distress and danger.

Symbolism is certainly not lost in this film. Lee dramatizes Stallworth’s fascinating story to weigh in on the state of racism in America, then and now. Though the movie has comic moments, Lee makes a serious political statement that hits the bull’s-eye: Learn from the past, and improve on the lessons of the past, lest we repeat them.

Click here for the official movie trailer.

Contact the writer: 476-1602, michelle.karas@gazette.comBy Michelle Karas