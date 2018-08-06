Spike Lee has been opining for a few minutes now: Isn’t it ludicrous that people call football players unworthy of living in this country for kneeling during the national anthem, he says, when the first American who died during the Revolutionary War was a black man?
“So nobody can tell black people about going somewhere else,” he concludes. “Along with the genocide of Native Americans, this country got built cost-free from slavery.”
Seated on a bright purple couch in the Brooklyn office of his company, 40 Acres & a Mule Filmworks, Lee eventually pauses. It all comes down to love vs. hate, he says — it always has. That is why the two words appeared on the knuckle rings of Radio Raheem, a fictional character killed by police officers at the climax of Lee’s 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.” Some claim Lee is on a soapbox, but he wants to be on the loving side of history.
The provocative filmmaker, 61, recently has faced hurdles in his everlasting pursuit of this goal: “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus” opened to less-than-lukewarm applause in 2014, and the satirical depiction of violence in 2015’s “Chi-Raq” insulted some Chicago natives. But the latest Spike Lee joint, “BlacKkKlansman,” attempts to capture racial tension with the same clarity of “Do the Right Thing,” which Roger Ebert wrote came “closer to reflecting the current state of race relations in America than any other movie of our time.” Only this time, he attempts to do so using a story from the past. “BlacKkKlansman” tells the real-life story of a black Colorado Springs cop named Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s by pretending to be a white man over the phone. But it also connects the Klan’s racism to what spurred last year’s rallies in Charlottesville, Va., and even directly attacks the Trump administration for perpetuating such behavior.
Lee admits that while making “BlacKkKlansman,” “everything was done knowing that this guy had the nuclear code.” In one scene, Ron declares that the U.S. would never elect a man like KKK Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace) president. A superior tells him he is remarkably naive for a black man.
There is no denying the heroic qualities of Stallworth, played by Washington, son of Denzel. “The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Lee says of his natural talent. Washington spoke weekly with Stallworth, who swung by the set one day and passed around his KKK membership card, which Washington says “made it even more real and scarier.”
“Signed by Mr. Duke,” he adds, incredulous. “Are you kidding me? This is bananas.”
Patrice Dumas (Laura Harrier), an activist college student and Ron’s love interest, tells him in the movie that he “can’t change things from the inside. It’s a racist system.” Lee says he and co-writer Kevin Willmott wrote the line with W.E.B. Du Bois’ theory of double consciousness in mind: Ron is black, but, as a police officer, he also works a job with a history marred by violent racial oppression.
“BlacKkKlansman” serves as a direct response to the “terrorism” that killed Heather Heyer as she protested Charlottesville’s white supremacist march and is set to hit theaters a few days before the one-year anniversary of her death. There is an urgency to this particular message, Lee says.
David Duke says in the movie that he wants “America to achieve its greatness again.” Lee hopes America can achieve greatness, period.