The Space Foundation Discovery Center will begin a phased reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions.
In a news release Thursday, the nonprofit said admission to the Discovery Center in Colorado Springs will initially be limited to Space Foundation Discovery Center Passport members and Colorado Springs health care workers, first responders and their families.
The Discovery Center will reopen to the general public on July 7.
The following changes have been put in place to ensure the safety of guests, volunteers, and staff:
- Museum visits will now be reserved by an advance ticketing system. Visit www.discoverspace.org, to select the date and time window of your visit.
- Guest capacity at the Discovery Center will be limited to 50 persons per each timed admission block.
- All guests, volunteers, and staff above 2 years old will be required to wear face coverings at all times.
- Regular visiting hours for the Discovery Center are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the last available time block starting at 3:00 p.m.