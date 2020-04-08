One of 2020's most anticipated comedies, "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, finally has a premiere date.

The Netflix workplace comedy, which was co-created by Carell and the man behind the U.S version of "The Office," Greg Daniels, will debut May 29.

In December, a defense policy bill was signed by Congress that redesignated Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs as the Space Force, a new armed-service branch responsible for America's military efforts in space and defense of satellites.

The "Space Force" TV series focuses on the life of Air Force four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell). Naird, a decorated pilot, is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. military. He uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists are tasked by the White House with achieving total space dominance.

The streaming service also announced that Lisa Kudrow ("Friends") has joined the cast. The Emmy and SAG winning actress will have a recurring role as Maggie Naird, the wife of Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird. Maggie is a Washington, D.C., Air Force wife who has suppressed parts of herself for her husband’s career. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different way.

Kudrow joins an already stellar cast. John Malkovich ("Being John Malcovich"), Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation") and Noah Emmerich ("The Americans") also star in the comedy.