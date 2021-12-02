The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, was awarded two gold medals at the Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition, which was held in November. One gold for the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc Reserve and one for the Astrologist, a white wine in their new wine label As Above/So Below. Other wines from the winery received nine silver medals and four bronze medals.
The competition is a big deal. It’s by invitation to the best of the best, culled from tastings and competitions throughout America in 2021. The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey has been invited every year since 2008 and its wines have won numerous awards.
All of the wines are sold at the winery and at fine wine and spirit shops along the Front Range. The tasting room and gift shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-275-5191, abbeywinery.com.