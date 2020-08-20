The big screen is returning in a big way: Three more Colorado Springs movie theaters are reopening this week after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Picture Show at Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, the Cinemark theater on Carefree Circle and Regal Interquest on Interquest Parkway will reopen their doors on Friday. Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, the independent theater in downtown Colorado Springs, will open a couple of weeks later on Sept. 3.
This follows the reopening of Cinemark Tinseltown this month.
Picture Show and the Cinemark locations will show the national premiere of “Unhinged,” a new thriller starring Russell Crowe, on Friday.
Kimball’s will open in time to show Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated “Tenet,” which is set for release Sept. 3 after several delays, although owner Kimball Bayles says reopening is a “huge risk.”
“I’m certainly a little nervous about it,” he said. “If (the movie) doesn’t do well and we’ve got all these operating expenses, that could put us out of business faster than humming along being closed.”
He worried the public won’t feel ready to go out to the movies again or they won’t see the point in it, when “people are in the habit of watching movies from home.”
“The real unknown is who’s coming and if they’ll come back,” Bayles said.
The movie industry has been battered by the pandemic, with potential summer blockbusters such as “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 1984” put on hold and the majority of the nation’s 5,400-plus indoor theaters shuttered by restrictions related to the virus. Last month, the National Association of Theatre Owners launched a #SaveYourCinema campaign, urging moviegoers to push Congress for legislation to provide movie theaters financial relief during the crisis.
Drive-in movie theaters, meanwhile, have seen a surprising resurgence, with old films drawing new crowds. At Picture Show, movie options this weekend will include popular titles from the past at discounted prices, including “Jurassic Park” and “Inception.” Cinemark locations similarly have a lineup of “Comeback Classics” such as “The Goonies” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The moviegoing experience will look different, as theaters seek to enforce safety guidelines and reopen at 50 percent capacity. Picture Show, for example, will have Plexiglas barriers in place to reduce contact between team members and guests and social distancing will be enforced. Visitors will be required to wear masks in the lobby, concession areas, restrooms and hallways.
Despite his worries, Bayles says he has to do something to keep his business afloat.
“We’re running out of money,” he said. “This is a test. We’ll test the waters to see what people are going to do.”