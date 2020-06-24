Museum lovers across the Pikes Peak region are slowly regaining access to their beloved artifacts, antiques, artwork and history.
This month El Paso County commissioners approved a variance that would allow the organizations to reopen with limitations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Some museums are already up and running, while others are on hold waiting for the county's approval.
Open for business: Miramont Castle, Rock Ledge Ranch, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Ghost Town Museum, Manitou Cliff Dwellings.
Closed until further notice: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Money Museum, Space Foundation Discovery Center, McAllister House Museum, World Figure Skating Museum & Hall of Fame.