The holidays might be a more challenging time of year than others to go vegan, but if you’re inspired to make the change, or at least lean in that direction, the Vegan Holiday Market is for you. More than 50 vegan vendors will congregate at Library 21c from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and tempt you with their food samples, baked goods, candy, skin care, clothing and more. Stick around for lunch, dessert, food trucks and plant-based holiday cooking demos. It’s free; ppld.org/veganmarket.
Some help in going vegan | Pikes Pick
