Sabine van Diemen’s magic career started by chance.
An accomplished dancer, the Dutch-born van Diemen joined the Holland Show Ballet at age 18. During one performance, she was asked to stand in for an injured magician’s assistant.
“I immediately loved it,” she said.
Van Diemen went on to tour for five years with Dutch illusionist Hans Klok. She also appeared on the “Holland’s Got Talent” television competition, starred in the London magic show “Impossible” and performed with “Now You See Me Live” in China before becoming the first woman to join the national touring production of the Broadway hit “The Illusionists” in 2017.
The 32-year-old will be among the performers Tuesday and Wednesday when “The Illusionists — Live From Broadway” comes to Pikes Peak Center. The show then travels to stops in California, Oregon and Washington before returning to Colorado for April dates at Fort Collins’ Lincoln Center and Denver’s Buell Theatre.
The family-friendly event was described as “magic’s Cirque du Soleil” by the Times of London. It’s “the most nonstop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage,” Simon Painter, the show’s creative producer, said.
Van Diemen, known as “The Sorceress,” is joined by several top male magicians. Raymond Crowe, “The Unusualist,” performs shadow puppetry, comedy, mime and ventriloquism; Colin “The Deductionist” Cloud reads minds; Paul “The Trickster” Dabek hosts the show and splices comedy and magic; Jonathan “The Daredevil” Goodwin specializes in stunts and knife-throwing; and An Ha Lim, “The Manipulator,” does sophisticated card tricks.
“It’s the world’s biggest magic variety show,” van Diemen said. “Each of the performers brings their own skill set to the table. We (each) try to perform 5- to 7-minute slots.”
Van Diemen is skilled in the art of illusions. One of her acts is a Houdini-style water escape that took two years to perfect.
“On a good day, I can hold my breath for 3 minutes, 45 seconds, but it depends on a lot of things — how I slept, what I ate and the altitude, for example,” she said.
The striking former model with a signature short-clipped blond mane said she enjoys acting like a fierce “power chick” but only for her stage persona. Her primary goal is entertaining the audience.
“I like to make them forget about life problems for a little bit and just enjoy what’s happening in front of their very eyes,” she said.