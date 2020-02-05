A trifecta of rap and hip-hop artists will make its way to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this spring.
Rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa and hip-hop group Cypress Hill will perform April 16 in Morrison just west of Denver. Tickets are $76.50 to $135 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Snoop's latest album, "I Wanna Thank Me," dropped last year. It's the 17th release from the rapper, whose first album, "Doggystyle," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1993. Some of his hits include "Gin & Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Murder was the Case" and "Nuthin’ But a G Thang" with Dr. Dre.
Wiz Khalifa's hits include "Say Yeah," "Black and Yellow," "We Dem Boyz" and "See You Again," from the soundtrack to the movie "Furious 7." It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Longtime hip-hop group Cypress Hill is considered one of the founders of West Coast rap and hip-hop dating to the early '90s. The group's latest album, "Elephants on Acid," was released in 2018. Their hits include "Insane in the Brain," "How I Could Just Kill a Man," "Hand on the Pump" and "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That."