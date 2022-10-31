Happy holidays from Snoop Dogg.
The iconic rapper will bring his new "Holidaze of Blaze" tour to The Broadmoor World Arena on Dec. 22. He's joined by fellow rappers T-Pain and Warren G, hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins and country hip-hop singer Justin Champagne.
Tickets are $49-$199 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
Snoop Dogg, who first entered the public eye in 1992 after making an appearance on rapper Dr. Dre's debut album, "Deep Cover," released his 20th album early this year, "B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row)."
His first album, "Doggystyle," dropped in 1993 and debuted at No. 1 on the charts. Since then, he's had a dozen top 10 hits, including "Drop it Like it's Hot," "I Wanna Love You," "California Gurls" and "Gin and Juice."