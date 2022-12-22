As they say, the show must go on. And so it is with Snoop Dogg at The Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday night.

The World Arena said on social media Thursday, that despite today's sub-zero temperatures, the concert is on. The temperature dipped to a low of -6 degrees Thursday morning and struggled to make it above zero.

For those attending Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze event tonight, the concert will play as scheduled. Doors will open at 5:30pm, 30 minutes earlier than usual for a 7:00pm show.Additional info about tonight's event can be found here 👉 https://t.co/3LnbCK84qW pic.twitter.com/xIhKwulg2m — BroadmoorWorldArena (@bworldarena) December 22, 2022

The iconic rapper is bringing his “Holidaze of Blaze” tour to the World Arena. He’s joined by fellow rappers T-Pain and Warren G, hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins and country hip-hop singer Justin Champagne.

Tickets were originally priced $49-$199 in November. A quick scan Thursday showed few available tickets (see axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com for more information).

The World Arena said doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a half-hour earlier than usual for a 7 p.m. show.

Snoop Dogg, who entered the public eye in 1992 after making an appearance on rapper Dr. Dre’s debut album, “Deep Cover,” released his 20th album early this year, “B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row).”

His first album, “Doggystyle,” dropped in 1993 and debuted at No. 1 on the charts. Since then, he’s had a dozen top 10 hits, including “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” “I Wanna Love You,” “California Gurls” and “Gin and Juice.”