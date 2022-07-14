Kevin Venardos never meant to join the circus.
He always dreamed of performing on Broadway. But a chance audition with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus set Venardos on another path. The stages weren’t as fancy, but Venardos fell for life on the road and in the ring.
After nearly 20 years performing with big-name shows, Venardos got a new dream. He wanted to start his version of the circus, one that mixed in his love of Broadway and looked to the future of the art form.
The result is The Venardos Circus, which the founder calls a “Broadway-style animal-free circus.”
He also calls it the “little circus that could.” He dreamed it up to be little.
It has always been little. It debuted in 2018 at the Los Angeles County Fair with small-scales shows featuring six performers watched by audience members sitting on hay bales.
“It was just a little circus,” Venardos is known to say. “But it had big dreams.”
Those dreams circle around reinventing an old tradition. Venardos, who serves as the show’s ringmaster and producer, doesn’t include animals in his roster of performers. That’s a draw for animal lovers who have become a loud and critical voice of circuses and their treatment of lions, tigers and elephants.
Part of the draw, too, is the size. The red and white striped tent is 90 feet by 60 feet and seats around 350 people, providing an up-close and cozy feel.
“It feels like it’s out of a storybook,” Venardos said. “You feel like you’re part of the show. It’s an intimate experience.”
The show features a small cast, including eight performers practicing comedy, daredevil stunts, escape art and a splash of theater.
“It feels like you’re watching a Broadway show in a circus tent,” Venardos said.
And you have plenty of chances to watch, as the circus returns to Colorado Springs and will stay for two weeks outside FH Beerworks.
Venardos said he expects many of the shows, set for Wednesdays through Sundays through July 31, to sell out.
“It really does bring people together,” he said.
“There are things that feel timeless and bring us back to simple moments in our lives and the circus is one of those.”