FOUNTAIN • Before opening her coffee shop, Chelsia Baker didn’t really go to coffee shops.
“I could probably count on one hand how many times I’ve been to one in my life,” she said.
She didn’t drink coffee either, favoring sweet tea as her daily fuel.
One day in 2018, Baker’s fiancé came home with some news. He signed a lease, making Baker the new owner of a coffee shop. It was a surprise for the mother of four with a full-time job as a data analyst. It was also the push she needed, as Baker had always dreamed of running her own cafe or restaurant.
“He knew I would probably never do it on my own or take the risk,” she said. “I worry about things.”
Soon, Baker and her family were renovating the small building near the post office on Santa Fe Avenue. They brightened up the dark walls with light blue and white paint to create a “warm and welcoming” feel, says Baker. They redid the floors and patched up holes in the ceiling from hail storms. They came up with a small menu, full of Baker’s homemade recipes, and sourced coffee from Building Three Coffee in Colorado Springs.
When deciding on a name, Baker thought of her mother, Vicky, who died in 2011 and whose morning routine included a cup or two of Maxwell House coffee. Baker thought of Maxwell’s longtime slogan, “Good to the last drop.”
That’s how they decided to call this place “The Last Drop Coffee Shop.”
Since the beginning, it’s been a place about family.
When The Last Drop opened in November 2018, the only employees were Baker, her nephew and her daughter, Calli Alire.
There was another generation around, too. Two weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Alire started working at the shop and bringing her little one to the shop. As her daughter has grown, customers bring birthday presents and ask to see photos.
“It’s been our thing,” Alire, 23, said. “This has become part of our family.”
And the small shop has created a family of its own, becoming an important place for the small community.
“We wanted to have a place for everyone to come, that’s easy-going and not fancy,” Baker said. “That’s our passion.”
It’s the kind of place where long chats at the drive-thru window are welcome, as are customers who need to pop in to get warm or who want to sit around familiar faces on a bad day. It’s the kind of place where Christmas parties and baby showers are hosted. It’s the kind of place with a “care box” full of donations. One customer donated handmade mittens to give away at the shop. Another customer carefully hung the mittens up on a string on the wall.
On that wall is a chalkboard prompting people to write what they’re thankful for. Handwritten responses range from, “Life itself” to “My smokin’ wife” to “Coffee.”
Another one calls out the shop’s owner: “Chelsia.”
Baker, 44, grew up in Widefield and dreamed of being a chef. After high school, she got into cooking school. But life, including a marriage and kids, had other plans.
Baker, who maintains her data analyst job, is thankful she never really left home. She still runs into her second-grade teacher at Walgreens. And she gets to give back to the community she loves.
One way she does that? Her cooking.
On top of menu items like breakfast burritos, she occasionally makes biscuits and gravy and soups at the shop.
“When people are sad, I assume they need a good meal,” she said. “When people are mad, I assume they need a good meal. I think it helps with everything.”
Take it from her daughter, Baker makes good meals.
“To see people know what me and my siblings have known for years about her cooking…” said Alire. “It’s amazing.”
Baker and Alire give back, too, just by being themselves.
“We want people to know we’re here for them,” Baker said. “You kind of just feel like you’re sitting at a friend’s house.”
Somewhere along the way, Baker became a coffee lover. And a small coffee shop lover, so much so she refuses to visit big coffee shop chains. On road trips, she’s been known to drive well out of her way to find a local coffee shop rather than go to, for example, a Starbucks that’s on the way.
“Those places are not struggling one bit,” she said. “I want to support places like us.”
