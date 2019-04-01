Bring on the slime.
A version of Nickelodeon's popular kids show "Double Dare" will come to Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 3.
Ticket prices for "Double Dare Live" are $48.50 to $57.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. VIP tickets are $132.50 and include a pre-show with the hosts and a souvenir. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Original host Marc Summers and his sidekick Robin Russo will keep score as two teams of selected audience members compete to win prizes by answering trivia questions and participating in physical challenges and an obstacle course. The show is famous for dumping buckets of colorful goop on the heads of contestants.
"Double Dare" ran from 1986 to 1993 and was one of cable TV's more popular original daily shows. It was revived last summer and was ranked once again as the No. 1 new kids show.