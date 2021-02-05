The awards ceremony was still streaming online, but Shannon Squires-Toews had stopped watching. She was talking to friends on the phone, saying how overwhelmed she felt by winning some top prizes in the Professional Photographers of America’s international print competition, often referred to as the Oscars of photography.
She almost missed them announcing her name again, this time as the prestigious competition’s award overall winner. She beat out more than 5,000 entries.
Squires-Toews burst into tears. Everyone around her, the friends and family gathered at her studio for a small watch party, started screaming.
“I was beside myself,” Squires-Toews, 37, said. “That wasn’t at all on my radar of possibilities at this point in my career.”
As the mother of three wrote to her 6,500 followers on Instagram, she woke up the next day with an “adrenaline hangover” and unsure how to explain the surreal honor.
“Someone pinch me when I get back from school drop off,” Squires-Toews wrote.
That award is the latest example of the Colorado Springs-based photographer’s growing success and star power in the field. Also, that mid-January day served as another sign she chose the right path.
She wasn’t always so sure.
Art was always part of life for Squires-Toews, who grew up in a small mining town in Nevada. She found inspiration from her father, a pencil artist, and would spend hours drawing in her bedroom. High school photography classes showed her another passion and helped her get a scholarship to the Art Institute of Seattle. But after two and a half years of intense classes and getting her degree, Squires-Toews needed a break.
“I was just drained,” she says. “I didn’t want to pick up a camera.”
She moved back to Nevada and spent a summer fighting wildland fires and waiting tables.
“And then I made another crazy transition,” she said.
She got a job as a makeup artist, which she saw as another form of art. Six years later, Squires-Toews went on a six-month mission trip to Romania. Taking in the beautiful sights there, she couldn’t help but want to take photos. It resparked her passion.
When she returned home in 2010, Squires-Toews decided to jump back into photography. She took jobs photographing weddings and babies and anything that came her way. By 2014, she had a full-time photography business focusing on children and family portraits.
Her photos don’t have the smiley look of what you might find on a family Christmas card. Her moody, fine-art style often shows warm tones and pops of rich color. Instead of, say, a Facebook profile photo, she’s going for “a timeless heirloom for the family.”
“I’m focused on getting you a classic piece of artwork that you’re going to hang on your walls,” she said. “I picture my work as something that’s passed on for generations.”
That could mean more straightforward, yet still dreamy, portraits of kids sitting in fields or smelling flowers or riding a vintage bicycle. To create that moody look, Squires-Toews often lets clients (shannonsquiresphotography.com) choose their outfits from an extensive wardrobe collection, ranging from baby clothes to ball gowns.
Then there’s her “imaginative sessions,” where she makes her client part of a scene from “Where the Wild Things Are” or “Aladdin.” Basically, she can make them part of any story they’d like.
“I always say, ‘The sky is never the limit,’” Squires-Toews said. “I can give you the sky.”
She creates those scenes by hand-drawing on a tablet in Photoshop, magically turning digital strokes into realistic butterflies or clouds or a scene from outer space.
It’s a skill enjoyed by her three kids, who are 7, 5 and 2, who ask Mom to make it look like they’re riding a unicorn or in the middle of a movie scene.
During the beginning of the pandemic, when Squires-Toews couldn’t work much, her kids were her only subjects. She created a print of her 7-year-old daughter sitting on a tree stump holding a clump of dirt with a flower blooming out of it. And one of her 5-year-old son resembling an old-timey pilot standing on a runway.
“More than anything, I hope they treasure the art I create for them,” she said.
Just like other families treasure her work. These days, Squires-Toews can’t go long without taking photos. She can’t imagine giving it up, like she almost did as a younger woman.
“If I haven’t held my camera for a while, I get anxious,” she said. “Yes it’s my job, but it’s also my passion. It’s what I truly love to do.”
Her favorite part, she says, is the thrill of the next great idea or photo.
“There’s that little bit of magic every time you do a shoot,” she said. “You can feel it when you have magic in front of you.”