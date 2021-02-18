THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Tilde the beautiful white deer was beloved by the people of Fremont County. Since 2018, Canon City residents had watched for him as he roamed the area, photographing him and painting pictures of him. He died quietly in January. This is the first weekend for the area's tribute to their special wildlife, a memorial exhibit of their photography and Tilde art through March 16 at Fremont Center for the Arts. fremontarts.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
COVID-19 got in the way of their traditional February art show, so the Cripple Creek Art Alliance is online through Feb. 28 with watercolors, acrylics, drawing, jewelry, pottery and photography. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. See the works by the local artists on Facebook/Cripple Creek Art Alliance.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Final weekend for the virtual Colorado Environmental Film Festival from Golden, feature-length and short films, young filmmakers and foreign and local. Representatives from local and national environmental organizations will be there. Register, $10-75, ceff.net.
THURSDAY
It's a poetry world now and four major published presenters give a virtual poetry reading and performance, The Breakbeat Poets. Hear Idris Goodwin, director of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; Alexa Patrick, 2019 head coach of the D.C. Youth Slam Team; Lisa Marie Rollins, assistant professor of theater at Colorado College; and Marcus Wicker, associate professor of English, University of Memphis, teaching in the MFA program. 6 p.m. Thursday, sign up for the Black History Month Zoom event, tinyurl.com/559kqlwc
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Visit the world by bicycle during the final weekend of the virtual Boulder Bicycle Film Festival, a 20-year tradition. Selected short films to watch any time or multiple times through Sunday. A portion of sales benefits the nonprofit bike shop Community Cycles. Follow a Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam teaching refugee women to ride, a BLM bicycle protest ride, a woman in Iran ignoring prejudice to ride her bicycle, and more. Tickets and fundraiser prices: bicyclefilmfestival.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's the annual Moose is Loose sale weekends in Woodland Park and this week shop for fashions and home specials. Fun activities, too, 10 a.m-7 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Next weekend: food! mooseisloosesale.com
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19. Check websites.