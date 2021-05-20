FRIDAY
The rodeo bulls are here for Rocky Mountain Rumble; Bounty on the Bulls honoring law enforcement. Rodeo royalty, trick riding, bull riding, food trucks. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Doors open 4:30 p.m. for main event at 6 p.m., followed by family time marshmallow roasting. General admission $13, ages 6-12 $8, kids 5 and under free. Norris Penrose Event Center. showclix.com/event/bounty-on-the-bulls-bull-riding-
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's Spring DIY time and help is here at the Colorado Springs Remodeling Expo. Landscaping and remodeling vendors. 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Admission $3, under 18 free. homeshowcenter.com/exhcontent/Colorado3/952
SATURDAY
Hooray for farmers markets and this weekend is the opening day for Backyard Market in Black Forest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 12530 Black Forest Road. Fresh produce, baked items, art, vendors and music by Bare Bones Trombone Choir. On Facebook.
SATURDAY
A fun Kids Bowling Day afternoon with a free hour of bowling and shoes for kids 15 and younger, discounts for adults. Food and an arcade, too. 1-5 p.m., AMF Bowling Co., 999 N. Circle Drive, RSVP: stayhappening.com/e/spring-kids-fest-2021-E2ISTKF9E2U
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Part two of the annual Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Plant Sale, this one in-person 9 a.m.-5 p.m. In the zoo's parking lot. Locally grown, ladybugs were used for pest control. Flowers, grasses and bushes, hanging baskets, window box planters made from repurposed fence wood, trees and shrubs, herbs, vegetables, herbs. cmzoo.org
SUNDAY
The recent Nature and Birding Festival was sold out, but here's an opportunity for a free Guided Birding Hike on three Sundays, offered by Cross Creek Metro Water District at Hale Reservoir, Cross Creek Regional Park in Fountain and led by David Rudin. The first one is this weekend at 7 a.m. Then May 30 and June 13. Each one limited to 10 people. Masks and social distancing. Reservations: coloradospringsbirding.com/upcoming-events, 648-9324. Rudin also guides tours at Venetucci Farm.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of covid.