Note: Some activities could face last-minute cancellation because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.
DAILY
Learn about historic Denver as you hike areas of the Mile High City. In the series of walking tours: LoDo, Capitol Hill, Larimer Square and the D&F Tower, and Historic 16th Street Mall. All tours reserved in advance at historicdenver.org/tours-events/walking-tours/. Dial-A-Docent for a guide by phone. Also, small-group, in-person guided tours and virtual tours.
THURSDAY
Taste of Douglas County is offering three free tasting sessions — 5, 6 and 7 p.m. — at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Tickets: tasteofdouglascounty.com
SATURDAY
The 33rd annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride is on so far, but county COVID-19 restrictions are ruling out the traditional party gathering afterward. No vendors, beer garden or bands. But the huge procession of motorcycles through the mountains starts 8-10 a.m. from Woodland Park High School, headed for Cripple Creek. $10 per bike. Info: 487-8005 or theveteransrally.org.
DAILY
Kids have had great summer adventure challenges through Pikes Peak Library District and here's another: the best sidewalk chalk art. One winner, 17 and younger, will receive a $25 gift card to Poor Richard's Books and Gifts. Post a photo on Facebook by Aug. 28. Include #ppldchallenge and tag @ppldkids or @ppldteens for your chance to win. Or email photos to ppldchallenge@ppld.org.
FRIDAY
Instead of the traditional summer Jazz in the Garden,it's Jazz in Your Garden this time when Air Force Academy Band's Pegasus performs virtually at 7 p.m., streamed by Jazz 93.5 FM. Enjoy from home. And dance away the night.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The 10th annual summer exhibit "How Do You See God?" included 114 pieces from 52 artists. Now the works are digitized in a book. To celebrate, a 3rd Friday reception book signing and parking lot art party are planned for 3-7 p.m. Tents, booths, demonstrations and a food truck. Masks and social distancing will be required, with limited numbers in the gallery that also opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Academy Frame Company, 7560 N. Academy Blvd.