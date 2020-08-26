The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo is different this year, focusing only on the livestock and 4-H competitions and virtual events. But what about that fair food? For the first time in the event’s 148 years, a Drive-Thru State Fair Food event is coming. We’re talking chili cheese fries, funnel cakes, fried pickles, corn dogs and Pass Key Italian sausage sandwiches. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 5-7 p.m. Monday. Drive in, wear masks and take food to go. coloradostatefair.com
Ready, set, toss. Challenge the family in a Cornhole Tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Bring your picnic lunch for this benefit for Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Masks, social distancing required. Youth: 12 and under, $10 per team; teen: 13 to 16, $15 per team; adult: 17 and up, $20 per team. Discounts for military and veterans. Register: 520-6977, communityservices.elpasoco.com/cornhole-tournament-2020.
Daniel Tiger is coming to visit when the traditional summertime Rocky Mountain PBS Kids Fest moves to the Kids Club Drive-In Night in the parking lot at Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., on Friday. Goodie bags and giveaways starting at 7 p.m., special episodes of “Daniel Tigers’s Neighborhood” and “Odd Squad” at 8 p.m. Watch from the cars. Free. Reservations: RMPBS.org.
The three-day Hot Rod Rock & Rumble is set for Pikes Peak International Raceway, Friday to Sunday, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Rockabilly music, dancing, flamethrowers, race shop and pin-up girls plus car and cart racing. hotrodrock.com/tickets/
Historic Pike’s Stockade in the San Luis Valley has reopened after suffering severe damage from falling trees in a 2018 windstorm. It’s a reconstruction of a log fortress built by soldiers in the 1807 Zebulon Pike Expedition and was named a National Historic Landmark. Maintained by staff at Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, 29477 Colorado 159, Fort Garland, FortGarlandMuseum.org, 719-379-3512.
The 39th annual Hot Air Balloon Rodeo in Steamboat Springs will follow COVID-19 guidelines with no balloon glow or Art in the Park, along with no public access to launch and viewing sites. But more than 30 colorful balloons will be taking off around the valley after 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Great photo opportunities. Schedule at steamboatchamber.org.
Note: Some activities could face last-minute cancellation because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.