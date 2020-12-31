THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Palmer Lake and Castle Rock are known for their holiday stars. And if you're road tripping, Salida has a whole Christmas Mountain, 750 feet tall above town on Tenderfoot Mountain. It's the last weekend this year for this tradition dating to 1989 and including a Holiday Park. facebook.com/ChristmasMountainUsa
A virtual opportunity for families to finish out the holiday, "Stories and Songs to Celebrate the Season" by the talented Arvada Center performers. Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas. Tickets $9 at arvadacenter.org.
A virtual road trip to Santa Fe for its symphony with Christmas Treasures at Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Handel's Messiah, Bach Cello Suite, Irving Berlin, a Christmas concerto and traditional carols. View through Jan. 13. $20 at boxoffice.santafesymphony.org.
Learn about the colorful building and street canvases in a tour Behind the Street Art of Denver's Rino District, heading out from Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St. $45, $35 for ages 6-11. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines. denverurbanadventures.com/denver-tours/art-tour/
It's the first day of The Broadmoor’s Colorado Appreciation Package for local and state residents. Rates start at $159 Sundays through Thursdays through Feb. 28, with discounts on spa, golf, outdoor tennis. Fun awaits at The Broadmoor Soaring Adventures: ziplining, hiking and rappelling above Seven Falls. The Wild West Experience includes instruction in tomahawk throwing, archery and pellet guns. COVID-19 guidelines. broadmoor.com
The state's 1909 Civil War Monument, toppled during Black Lives Matter protests in Denver, has a new home and exhibit at History Colorado Center, newly reopened at 1200 Broadway with COVID-19 restrictions. Other features include Hecho en Colorado and 40 Years on the ‘Fax (Colfax). Mandatory advance reservations, historycolorado.org/welcome. History Colorado has seven other sites in the state, all reopened.
