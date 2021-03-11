THURSDAY
An Irish evening of Bagpipes & Brass: Emerald Ode to Joy, streaming on YouTube from Bethany Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, tenor Todd Teske and Rick Seaton on organ. Tickets $25: denverbrass.org/concerts/bagpipes-and-brass-emerald-ode-to-joy
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
She was the star of a major hit, the long-running off-Broadway adult show "Dixie’s Tupperware Party." Now you can share drinks virtually with Dixie Longate during "Dixie's Happy Hour." She'll be telling stories as she mixes up her four basic food groups: rum, gin, vodka and tequila. 7 p.m., presented by Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $35, tickets@dcpa.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Three special hikes this weekend in Mueller State Park, all led by volunteers. Thursday, Revenuer's Ridge. 3.5 miles, single-track route. Friday, Cahill Cabin Hike visiting the homestead, 4-mile moderate hike. Saturday, Homestead Trail Hike, 3-mile moderate hike. Snowshoes recommended! cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/mueller
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Another weekend of scavenger hunting from Outlets at Castle Rock, from Colorado Springs to Denver. Running through March 19. Clues are posted at 10 a.m. daily on the Outlets' Instagram for hidden prize-winning envelopes valued at $100. Find the envelope, take a selfie with it and follow the instructions. A donation of $50 will also be made to a nonprofit of the winner's choice. outletsatcastlerock.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
What's the real story behind those fascinatingly mysterious giant stones standing out there all alone? "Stonehenge: Ancient Mysterious and Modern Discoveries" opens this weekend for a special exhibit through Sept. 6 at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. And there are some new answers about these several-thousand-year-old, human-built curiosities, even about how they were built. Timed admission reservations: tinyurl.com/3adxbkzt
SATURDAY
Sesquicentennial events continue with "History of Colorado Springs Through Quilts," online from the Pioneers Museum. Quilts from the museum's collection tell the stories of people, places and happenings, a free Zoom presentation. Register for the 2 p.m. link at cspm.org/scholarseries
