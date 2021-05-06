THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The man-made mountain bike Yard Bike Skills Park in Canon City opens this weekend with loops, ramps and jumps. Mountain bike and BMX riders, but no motorized vehicles. Connects to the Riverwalk and South Canon Trails. Near Eagle Wing Trailhead off Colburn Lane. Adds to the city's trails system that already has 61 miles of singletrack.
FRIDAY
A new art gallery opens in Pueblo, The Front Room at Colorado Center for Metal Arts, 625 S. Union Ave. Among the featured artists, Sean O'Meallie. 6 p.m. reception during First Friday Art Walk. For every type of metalsmithing. coloradocenterformetalarts.com
FRIDAY
The doors are reopening Friday at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center with the history of that area, "The Seven Wonders of Manitou." All about the Mount Manitou Incline, Red Mountain, Van Briggle, Emma Crawford and the Ute Chief Gusher Bottle. Free virtual and in-person museum and bookstore. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. all weekend. 517 Manitou Ave., manitouspringsheritagecenter.org
SATURDAY
A great way to learn to fish or practice your skills in the free Youth Fishing Derby, 9:30 a.m.-noon , Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain Creek Regional Park. Ages 5-15, bring your own rod, reel, tackle and bait. Pre-register: elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SATURDAY
Celebrate spring at Old Colorado City in Bloom on Saturday. Performing artists, live demonstrations, delicious food, special activities and top artists outdoors. And flowers! shopoldcoloradocity.com/occ-in-bloom.html
SATURDAY
It's an annual fundraising tradition: hiking steps, and bunches of them, for the American Lung Foundation's Denver Fight for Air Climb, with the focus on healthy lungs and clean air. It's especially important this year because of the damage to lungs by COVID-19. Usually the climbers hike up skyscrapers, but the pandemic is moving them outdoors for a rare opportunity up those many steps at Coors Field. Or Climb Your Way virtually starting at 8 a.m. Registration $35: action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=21568&pg=entry
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID. Check websites.